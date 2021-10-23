Mobile phone shop burgled

(@FahadShabbir)

Unknown thieves stole away cash, mobile phones and other valuables from a mobile shop situated at Araa Chowk Noor Shah Talae area of Kot Addu on late Friday night

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Unknown thieves stole away cash, mobile phones and other valuables from a mobile shop situated at Araa Chowk Noor Shah Talae area of Kot Addu on late Friday night.

According to police sources, three unidentified thieves reached at the mobile shop owned by Muhammad Shakeel situated at Arra Chowk in premises of City Kot Addu police station on Friday late night.

They broke the locks of the shop and took away 12 expensive mobile phones, cash Rs 250,000 and other valuables from the shop.

Police have collected CCTV footage, finger prints and other forensic evidences from the crime scene and started the investigations. Station House Officer (SHO) Khurram Riaz said that the criminals would be arrested soon.