Mobile Phone Shop Gutted In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:39 PM
Entire material of a mobile phone shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Rail Bazaar police station
Police said Saturday that fire erupted in a mobile phone shop situated at Zia Plaza, Katchery Bazaar due to short-circuiting.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious material present in the shop.
In other incident, precious luggage was reduced to ashes when fire erupted in a house situated at Jhumra Road in Mansoorabad due to short-circuiting.
Rescue-1122 rushed to the spots and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.
However no loss of life was reported in both incidents.