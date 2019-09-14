Mobile phone shop gutted in Faisalabad

Entire material of a mobile phone shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Rail Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Entire material of a mobile phone shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Rail Bazaar police station

Police said Saturday that fire erupted in a mobile phone shop situated at Zia Plaza, Katchery Bazaar due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious material present in the shop.

In other incident, precious luggage was reduced to ashes when fire erupted in a house situated at Jhumra Road in Mansoorabad due to short-circuiting.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spots and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However no loss of life was reported in both incidents.