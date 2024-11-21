Mobile-phone snatcher arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Dolphin Squad on Thursday continued operations against street criminals and street mobile snatchers. Suspect involved in snatching mobile phone in Sanda area was arrested on Thursday.

According to a Dolphin sources, the suspect had snatched a mobile-phone from a citizen and fled.

The Dolphin Squad arrested him after pursuing him on the citizen’s identification.

The mobile phone was also recovered. The suspect was identified as Waqas, a registered drug user, who was handed over to Sanda police station.

SP Dolphin Shah Mir Khalid said that the Dolphin Squad is ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of the citizens.