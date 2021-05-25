UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Phone Snatcher Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:56 PM

Mobile phone snatcher held

Police held mobile phone snatcher while his accomplice managed to escape after an exchange of fire at Double Road Shamsabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police held mobile phone snatcher while his accomplice managed to escape after an exchange of fire at Double Road Shamsabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered 3 stolen mobile phones and a pistol from his possession.

Two mobile phone snatcher riding on a motorcycle intercepted a man at Double Road, the jurisdiction of PS New Town and snatched his mobile phone on gunpoint.

After committing crime, they were fleeing, when Dolphin Force chased them. Seeing police party they opened indiscriminate firing. In retaliation, a mobile phone snatcher was arrested while his accomplice ran away from scene. Police have registered case against them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division Commended police team for arresting mobile phone snatcher adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Exchange Mobile Road Man From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.