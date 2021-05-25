Mobile phone snatcher held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police held mobile phone snatcher while his accomplice managed to escape after an exchange of fire at Double Road Shamsabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police held mobile phone snatcher while his accomplice managed to escape after an exchange of fire at Double Road Shamsabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered 3 stolen mobile phones and a pistol from his possession.

Two mobile phone snatcher riding on a motorcycle intercepted a man at Double Road, the jurisdiction of PS New Town and snatched his mobile phone on gunpoint.

After committing crime, they were fleeing, when Dolphin Force chased them. Seeing police party they opened indiscriminate firing. In retaliation, a mobile phone snatcher was arrested while his accomplice ran away from scene. Police have registered case against them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division Commended police team for arresting mobile phone snatcher adding that strict action should be taken against such anti social elements.