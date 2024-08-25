Mobile Phone Snatchers Arrested
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Safe City Virtual Patrol Officer, while conducting surveillance, found accused who snatched mobile phones from citizens.
The Safe City officer traced the snatchers through face identification.
The Safe City Authority spokesman told APP that two youths on motorbikes used to roam roads before and after snatching. They had snatched valuable mobiles from citizens.
The Safe City Virtual Patrol Officer provided all the evidence to police concerned and police arrested both accused.
The spokesman says citizens should contact 15 in case of any emergency.
