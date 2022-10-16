Mobile phone tower blown up in Kalat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :A cellular phone tower was blown up in Kalat area of Balochsitan on Sunday.

According to the Levies Forces the under construction mobile phone tower situated in the mountainous area of Sheikhri, 60 km away from Kalat city was blown up with explosive material by unknown miscreants.

It may be recalled that the destroyed mobile tower had been blown up with explosives a few months back as well.

Local administration has initiated probe into the incident.