Mobile Phones From Two Shops Stolen

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Mobile phones from two shops stolen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The thieves took away mobile phones worth Rs15 million from two shops in

the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the accused broke locks of two mobile phone shops,

including Qamar Mobiles and Reham Mobiles at TMA Mobile Market and took away mobile

phones.

The police on the complaints of shopkeepers registered a case and started investigation.

