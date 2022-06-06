UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phones, Narcotics Recovered In Jails Search Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Mobile phones, narcotics recovered in jails search operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :During search operations in various jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Central Jail Peshawar, narcotics, mobile phones and other banned materials were recovered from the inmates.

Jail sources said on Monday that police, Counter Terrorism Department and intelligence agencies have completed their joint search operation in Central Jail Peshawar, during which mobile phones were recovered from some of the inmates.

The Jail administration said reports of scuffles between the inmates were baseless as there was an issue between the two inmates' groups which was resolved.

The operations were carried out by the forces in Khalid Block, Masood Block and Al Huda Block of Central Jail Peshawar after receiving news regarding stabbing of an inmate by another and reports of use of narcotics in jails.

Search operations were also conducted by the forces in Haripur and Mardan jails.

