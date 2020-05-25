Mobile phones prohibited for traffic wardens during duty

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Traffic wardens have been prohibited to use mobile phones while performing duties.

According to the spokesman of city traffic police, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Muhammad Asif had received complaints that traffic wardens were using mobile phones due to which they allegedly could not pay full attention to perform duties.

Taking notice of the complaints, the CTO had directed all traffic wardens to avoid using mobile phones during duty hours.

CTO also directed the Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) to ensure implementation on these directives in letter and spirit through surprise checking.

However, sector incharges and DSPs have been exempted from this ban,spokesman added.