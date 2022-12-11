UrduPoint.com

Mobile Phone's Usage Decreases Book Reading Habit Among Readers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Mobile phone's usage decreases book reading habit among readers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The usage of mobile phones was significantly diminishing and decreasing book reading habit among writers, intellectuals, authors, poets, students and other readers.

Talking to APP, Assistant Professor of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur, Dr Sahib Khan said the people especially students were reading books, newspapers, theses and other materials by using the internet on cell phones rather than hard copies and it had badly affected book reading.

He said that people belonging to every age were busy with messages, texts, and tweets by using Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social networking Apps and it was promptly decreasing the concept of book reading among its lovers.

He said reading books were enhancing knowledge and giving ample information to compete with the world and also making a person able to talk with others with logic, evidence, proof and solid imagination.

He said, "Read thousands of books then words will come into the reader's mind like floods." poet, Khalid Ahmed Tyagi said that the young people were wasting their precious time and money by using mobile phones and they were not focusing on studies and examinations.

He urged the youth to read immense books, novels and poetic verses which would teach them the dynamic ways of talking and postures. Reading study material on smartphones was leading to poor comprehension and understanding among the readers compared to reading the books.

Managing Director of the National Book Foundation, Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed said the foundation provide more conducive and enriched supportive academic environment to the authors either writing for children, school and college-going students or at the university level.

He said, "Our moderate prices of textbooks and general books never impact our publishing." A shopkeeper selling the books at a stall in Saddar Rawalpindi said that people were showing less interest in purchasing books from stalls compared to the past. Before the emergence of mobile phones, he had sold almost 400 books on weekends but now readers were purchasing around 40 books.

Reading books would give readers massive knowledge to compete in the world and also teaching ways of talking and postures. Intellectuals always considered books as one of their friends in solitude and a room without books was a body without a soul.

\395 \778

Related Topics

Internet World Poor Mobile Facebook Twitter Young Rawalpindi Reading Khairpur Saddar Money From WhatsApp Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

4 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

14 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

14 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.