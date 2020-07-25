Mobile plaza sealed over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan on Saturday sealed Khan mobile Plaza, Malakand Chowk and Tutti Khan Plaza, Akbar Road, Chato Chowk Mardan under NDMA Act with effect from July 26 till further order.

The plaza was sealed due to continuous violation of COVID-19 preventive standing operating procedures (SOPs) and non-adherence to lockup on Saturday and Sunday.