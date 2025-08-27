Mobile Police Khidmat Centers To Facilitate Public At Doorsteps
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The district police have issued a schedule of Mobile Police Khidmat Centers under which the public will be able to benefit from more than 11 facilities of the Police department at their doorsteps.
According to a police spokesman here Wednesday, two Mobile Khidmat centers will facilitate the people in different areas of the district six days a week.
According to a schedule, the mobile center will visit Khurrianwala and FIEDMC Industrial areas every Monday and Tuesday. The mobile center will go to Chak Jhumra industrial area on Wednesday and again will visit Khurrianwala and FIEDMC Industrial areas on every Wednesday and Thursday.
The centre will also facilitate the people at different places in Khurrianwala on Saturday.
The facilities like character certificate, FIR copy, general police verification, driving learner license, guidance on violence against women, crime report, registration of tenants, registration of domestic workers, missing documents, etc. will be provided at the mobile service center.
