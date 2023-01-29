Mobile puncture shops gain traction for tire emergencies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The emergence of mobile puncture shops in the twin cities has gained significant popularity among riders and drivers as a convenient solution for flat tires.

Talking to APP here on Sunday a mechanic, Muhammad Ajmad who operates a mobile puncture shop on his motorcycle at Kashmir Highway said that mobile shops are equipped with all the necessary tools and resources to quickly and efficiently fix a flat tire which makes it easier for riders to get back on the road in no time.

He said that mechanics have marked their phone numbers by pasting advertisement banners in the relevant area and they are contacted by many riders on a daily basis. "Not only do these shops benefit the riders, but they also provide a livelihood for the mechanics", he added.

Amjad said that in addition to providing puncture repair services, they also offer bike services and carry passengers when puncture work is not available.

He mentioned that compared to the normal puncture price which is around 100 rupees, people are willing to pay some extra price due to the convenience and ease they are getting from the mobile puncture shops.

Talking to APP, a bike rider Shabbir Hussain said that this new trend of mobile puncture shops has made it easier for two-wheeled riders to find help on the road without having to go to a traditional shop that saves them time and hassle. He said that the mobile puncture shops also provide a new business opportunity for mechanics and entrepreneurs who are looking to earn a living.

Another traveler Bilal Majeed said that the mobility of these shops allows them to respond quickly to customer needs and provide services on-demand, which is a great convenience for riders who find themselves with a flat tire on the road.

He said that in case of emergency, when the riders are in a hurry to reach somewhere, they can have their punctures fixed in no time without having to wait for long hours. Bilal said that this trend will continue to grow in popularity as more people become aware of the convenience and benefits of mobile puncture shops.

