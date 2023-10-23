Open Menu

Mobile Registration Centers Of BISP To Be Operational By November

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to facilitate the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), belonging to the remote areas of the country, are likely to be operational by the month of November.

The Mobile Registration Centers will enable the deserving women residing in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles.

According to the Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Amer Ali Ahmad, the process of induction of Mobile Vans, started in the month of August, has entered into its last stages.

A total of 25 Mobile Vans is being included to serve as Mobile Registration Centers of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) which will facilitate those who were unable to access registration facility.

He informed that as many as 19 Mobile Registration Centers are being established in the remote areas of Balochistan, five in Sindh and one in Islamabad in this phase.

“The Mobile Registration service is likely to be operational by the month of November to facilitate registration process of the beneficiaries residing in the far-off areas of the country”, Secretary BISP said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BISP identifies the deserving beneficiaries through NSER and enroll them in the programme while it is for the first time in the country's history that people with special abilities and Transgenders have been included in the programme and can register.

