Mobile Registration Centers Of BISP To Be Operational Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to facilitate the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), belonging to the remote areas of the country, are likely to be operational soon.

The Mobile Registration Centers will enable the deserving women residing in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles.

According to an official source, the process of induction of Mobile Vans, which started in August, has entered into its last stages.

A total of 25 Mobile Vans is being included to serve as Mobile Registration Centers of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) which will facilitate those who were unable to access the registration facility.

The source revealed that as many as 19 Mobile Registration Centers are being established in the remote areas of Balochistan, five in Sindh and one in Islamabad in this phase.

The Mobile Registration service is likely to be operational soon to facilitate the registration process of the beneficiaries residing in the far-off areas of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BISP identifies the deserving beneficiaries through NSER and enroll them in the programme while it is for the first time in the country's history that people with special abilities and Transgenders have been included in the programme and can register.

