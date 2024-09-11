Mobile Registration Vans operational to facilitate BISP beneficiaries of remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday said that the mobile Registration Vans are being utilized to facilitate the registration of eligible individuals in remote areas of Pakistan.

During her visit to the BISP Zonal Office in Skardu, she interacted with deserving women and briefed them about the programme. She also listened to their concerns and instructed BISP staff to address these issues promptly.

The women welcomed Senator Khalid and expressed their gratitude for her commitment to resolving their problems.

Senator Khalid also participated in a tree planting campaign by planting a sapling at the BISP Skardu office.

She conducted a thorough visit to the office and met with BISP employees.

BISP Director for the Central Zone, Gilgit, Haider Murtaza, and Director for the Skardu Zone, Wazir Asrar Haider, briefed her on BISP operations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Additionally, she visited the Dynamic Registry Center established at the Skardu Office.

There, she addressed the women who had come for registration, clarifying that there is no registration fee for the Benazir Income Support Programme.

She emphasized that 8171 is the only official number used by BISP for communication, and any messages from other numbers are fraudulent.

She advised contacting the BISP helpline at 0800-26477 to report any issues.

In a media interaction later, she explained that the purpose of her visit was to raise awareness about the challenges faced by deserving women.

She highlighted that the Benazir Income Support Programme is working to economically empower women in line with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She underscored the significance of the Benazir Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, and Nashonuma programs in improving the lives of impoverished households.

Senator Rubina Khalid also announced the launch of the Benazir Skills Training Program, which aims to teach various skills to deserving women and their children according to local and international standards.

She noted the high global demand for skilled labour and revealed that currently, 9.3 million families benefit from the Kafaalat programme.

The number of eligible families and the stipends provided under Kafaalat are being increased.

She mentioned that following special instructions from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, a new banking model has been introduced to ensure that funds are distributed to deserving women in a dignified and transparent manner.