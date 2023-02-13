UrduPoint.com

Mobile Repairing Course Concludes At National Skills University (NSU)

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 08:10 PM

A mobile repairing course offered by National Skills University (NSU) for students to compete across the world in digital technology concluded here on Monday

"We are feeling delighted in completing the mobile phone repairing technician's course which would not only help us in establishing our own businesses but to meet the requirements of the digital era," said beneficiary students.

Speaking on the occasion, NSU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar said that students were showing their complete interest in the technologies offered by the university, a news release said.

He said the teachers and other supported staff were working efficiently in producing a skilled workforce so they can get either better jobs or initiate their businesses.

Besides offering undergraduate technology programs, he said the NSU was also training youth in more than two dozen skills learning certifications programs at its various campuses.

The students extended their gratitude to the varsity for empowering them with training that led to better earnings and comfortable lives.

