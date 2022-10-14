UrduPoint.com

Mobile Screening Of TB Patients Kicks Off In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Mobile screening of TB patients kicks off in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Manager TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Friday said that screening of TB patients through four new mobile vans have been started in different districts of Balochistan.

"10 new Gene Expert machines have been provided for diagnosis of TB patients," He said this while addressing the quarterly review meeting of the inter-provincial TB program held with the support of Global Fund, USAID and JSI.

National Coordinator Mustafa Jamal Qazi Deputy NC Dr. Mutahir Shah, Provincial Coordinator TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani, Project Manager Balochistan Global Fund Dr Irfan Raisani and all provincial managers TB program participated in the meeting.

The overall performance, progress, issues and challengers were discussed during the course of meeting.

Dr. Asif Shahwani, Manager of TB Control Program Balochistan informed the participants about the TB situation in Balochistan.

He said that screening of TB patients through 4 new mobile vans has been started in different districts of Balochistan while 10 new Gene Expert machines have been provided for diagnosis of TB patients.

"Number of TB centers in Balochistan will be increased from 112 to 210," he said and added that TB program teams in remote areas of Balochistan are working beyond their capacity, which has led to increased efficiency.

UNSAID, JSI and and inter-provincial TB program appreciated the efforts of Balochistan TB Control program.

Related Topics

Balochistan Mobile Progress All From

Recent Stories

vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

20 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

2 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.