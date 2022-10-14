Mobile screening of TB patients kicks off in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Manager TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Friday said that screening of TB patients through four new mobile vans have been started in different districts of Balochistan.

"10 new Gene Expert machines have been provided for diagnosis of TB patients," He said this while addressing the quarterly review meeting of the inter-provincial TB program held with the support of Global Fund, USAID and JSI.

National Coordinator Mustafa Jamal Qazi Deputy NC Dr. Mutahir Shah, Provincial Coordinator TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani, Project Manager Balochistan Global Fund Dr Irfan Raisani and all provincial managers TB program participated in the meeting.

The overall performance, progress, issues and challengers were discussed during the course of meeting.

Dr. Asif Shahwani, Manager of TB Control Program Balochistan informed the participants about the TB situation in Balochistan.

"Number of TB centers in Balochistan will be increased from 112 to 210," he said and added that TB program teams in remote areas of Balochistan are working beyond their capacity, which has led to increased efficiency.

UNSAID, JSI and and inter-provincial TB program appreciated the efforts of Balochistan TB Control program.