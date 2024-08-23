Mobile service center brings vehicle registration, key services to Shalimar ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Excise Department is launching a mobile service at Shalimar cricket ground in the Federal capital on Friday as part of the ICT Doorstep initiative.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the department staff would be available in the ground's parking lot to assist residents with important civic tasks from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People living nearby could visit the ground to access various services through a dedicated van. This mobile unit would simplify the process of obtaining fuel permits for both domestic and commercial use and make motor vehicle registration easier. The goal was to provide these services quickly and efficiently.

The mobile service would also help with vehicle-related tasks such as registration, transfer, and token tax payments.

In addition, it would offer services like issuing domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney documents, international driving permits, and fuel permits.

By bringing these services directly to the community, the ICT administration was making it easier for people to access important government services without having to travel far.

Meanwhile, the citizens could contact on 051-111-383-383 for further details regarding the services.

This effort was expected to save residents time and ensure they could take care of their needs more conveniently, right in their neighborhood.