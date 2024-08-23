Open Menu

Mobile Service Center Brings Vehicle Registration, Key Services To Shalimar Ground

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Mobile service center brings vehicle registration, key services to Shalimar ground

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Excise Department is launching a mobile service at Shalimar cricket ground in the Federal capital on Friday as part of the ICT Doorstep initiative.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the department staff would be available in the ground's parking lot to assist residents with important civic tasks from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People living nearby could visit the ground to access various services through a dedicated van. This mobile unit would simplify the process of obtaining fuel permits for both domestic and commercial use and make motor vehicle registration easier. The goal was to provide these services quickly and efficiently.

The mobile service would also help with vehicle-related tasks such as registration, transfer, and token tax payments.

In addition, it would offer services like issuing domicile certificates, birth certificates, power of attorney documents, international driving permits, and fuel permits.

By bringing these services directly to the community, the ICT administration was making it easier for people to access important government services without having to travel far.

Meanwhile, the citizens could contact on 051-111-383-383 for further details regarding the services.

This effort was expected to save residents time and ensure they could take care of their needs more conveniently, right in their neighborhood.

Related Topics

Cricket Mobile Visit Vehicle Van From Government P

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan