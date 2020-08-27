Mobile service remained suspended in Quetta

Mobile service remained suspended on Thursday in the provincial capital owing to the security reason during the 7th Muharram

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Mobile service remained suspended on Thursday in the provincial capital owing to the security reason during the 7th Muharram.

As per Balochistan's Home and Tribal Affairs Department, mobile service would remain suspended on 7th Muharram from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

Foolproof security arrangements were put in place to avoid any untoward incident. All shops, markets in the route of the 7th Muharram processions remained closed. No untoward incident occurred during the day.