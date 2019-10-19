UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Service To Be Partially Suspended During Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Mobile service to be partially suspended during Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA)

Like other parts of the province mobile service would be partially suspended in connection with Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) which will be observed on October 20, said official sources on Saturday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the province mobile service would be partially suspended in connection with Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) which will be observed on October 20, said official sources on Saturday.

DI Khan has been counted in sensitive districts during Chehlum and hundreds of police personnel and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras have also been installed to maintain law and order situation.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Mobile October

Recent Stories

Pervez Khattak says PM's resignation is not an opt ..

12 minutes ago

Cyclists in Karachi participate in polio awareness ..

39 seconds ago

Gunmen kill man in Bostan

1 minute ago

MCC seizes 11 truckloads of Rs 120m worth smuggled ..

1 minute ago

19-year old girl recovered in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Sahira Attah condoles death of Commissioner Makran ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.