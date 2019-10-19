Mobile Service To Be Partially Suspended During Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA)
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:37 PM
DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the province mobile service would be partially suspended in connection with Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) which will be observed on October 20, said official sources on Saturday.
DI Khan has been counted in sensitive districts during Chehlum and hundreds of police personnel and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras have also been installed to maintain law and order situation.