Mobile Snatcher Arrested, 05 Mobile Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a mobile snatcher and recovered 05 mobile phones from his possession during the crackdown, informed a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered weapon used in crime.

According to details, police have arrested a mobile snatcher identified as Qaiser Naseer allegedly involved in snatching mobile phones from citizens at gunpoint.

Pirwadhi police have registered a case against him and further investigation was underway.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to several incidents of mobile phone snatching.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated the performance of the police team and said the arrested accused will be brought to court with solid evidence, adding he made it clear such criminals cannot escape from the grip of the law.

