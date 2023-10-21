Mobile snatcher arrested during police encounter: SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) An alleged mobile snatcher has been arrested in an injured condition during a police encounter in the limit of Town police station here Saturday.

SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbassi told the media that the accused Sirtaj son of Zareef, a resident of Afghanistan were arrested and a case was registered against him under different sections.

He claimed a pistol and 17 snatched mobiles were recovered from his possession.

The SSP said the investigation was underway to arrest the other accused on his plantation.