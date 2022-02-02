Mobile snatcher arrested, Rs 10,000 recovered

Gunjmandi Police in a crackdown against mobile snatchers arrested an accused and recovered Rs 10,000 from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Gunjmandi Police in a crackdown against mobile snatchers arrested an accused and recovered Rs 10,000 from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a member of the mobile phones and purse snatcher gang namely Umar who use to rob people with mobile and cash on gunpoint was netted.

Police also recovered Rs 10,000 and weapon from his possession.

He said that detainee culprit use to make mobile snatching robberies in different areas of Rawalpindi on gun point.

SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya stated that other aides and facilitators of the mobile snatcher would also be arrested.