Mobile snatcher killed constable in firing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A police constable was shot dead in Ishrat Cinema Chowk here during an attempt of mobile snatching.

According to the details, mobile snatcher attacked the constable for snatching his mobile and on resistance, the constable was shot dead.

The police after getting the information rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. The police started a search operation to nab the culprit.