Mobile Snatcher Targeting Lady School Teacher Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM
The police on Saturday have successfully apprehended a mobile snatcher who targeted a lady school teacher few days ago. The culprit, identified as Usman, was held with the help of modern technology, human intelligence, and CCTV footage analysis
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The police on Saturday have successfully apprehended a mobile snatcher who targeted a lady school teacher few days ago. The culprit, identified as Usman, was held with the help of modern technology, human intelligence, and CCTV footage analysis.
The incident occurred in the Tulsa Road area of Civil Lines, where the accused, riding a motorcycle, snatched the purse of a female school teacher and fled the scene. Following the incident, special teams led by SP Potohar were mobilized to track down the perpetrator.
After hectic efforts of the police, Usman was located and arrested.
Additionally, the motorcycle used in the crime was also seized. The recovered purse and a sum of Rs. 6000 in cash were returned to the school teacher by the SHO Civil Lines and a lady police officer.
SSP Operations commended the exemplary performance of the police team involved in the operation, emphasizing that stringent measures will be taken against individuals involved in such criminal activities.
Expressing her gratitude, the school teacher extended her thanks to the Chief Minister of Punjab, IG Punjab and the Rawalpindi Police for their swift action in apprehending the culprit.
Recent Stories
AHC Police killed by another Police constable
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting
Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari
Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK
JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary
Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 years of Sindh Assembly
Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground situation by staging election d ..
Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Sub Campus Mastung
CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recovered 1,5 Kgs Ice
Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for three-day Hinglaj Mata Festival
Chinese market as key to electrification: Global auto giant executives
Four stolen motorcycles recovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AHC Police killed by another Police constable5 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting5 minutes ago
-
Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari6 minutes ago
-
Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK10 minutes ago
-
JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates people on commemorating 87 years of Sindh Assembly5 minutes ago
-
Modi regime trying to mislead world about ground situation by staging election drama in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Iqbal takes notice of students absence in UoB's Sub Campus Mastung5 minutes ago
-
CIA police Larkana arrested 04 drug pushers, recovered 1,5 Kgs Ice5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for three-day Hinglaj Mata Festival5 minutes ago
-
Four stolen motorcycles recovered5 minutes ago
-
Education promotion among top priorities of government: Governor5 minutes ago