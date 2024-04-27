Open Menu

Mobile Snatcher Targeting Lady School Teacher Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM

The police on Saturday have successfully apprehended a mobile snatcher who targeted a lady school teacher few days ago. The culprit, identified as Usman, was held with the help of modern technology, human intelligence, and CCTV footage analysis

The incident occurred in the Tulsa Road area of Civil Lines, where the accused, riding a motorcycle, snatched the purse of a female school teacher and fled the scene. Following the incident, special teams led by SP Potohar were mobilized to track down the perpetrator.

After hectic efforts of the police, Usman was located and arrested.

Additionally, the motorcycle used in the crime was also seized. The recovered purse and a sum of Rs. 6000 in cash were returned to the school teacher by the SHO Civil Lines and a lady police officer.

SSP Operations commended the exemplary performance of the police team involved in the operation, emphasizing that stringent measures will be taken against individuals involved in such criminal activities.

Expressing her gratitude, the school teacher extended her thanks to the Chief Minister of Punjab, IG Punjab and the Rawalpindi Police for their swift action in apprehending the culprit.

