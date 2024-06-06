Mobile Snatchers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two mobile snatchers riding a motorbike fell on the ground were caught up by people standing alongside the road.
Later, the mobile snatchers were handed over to police.
According to details, the incident was reported in the vicinity of Shah Qabool police station area where two street criminals after snatching a mobile phone from a citizen in Shuba Chowk fell on the road from their bike.
People standing on the road rushed towards the mobile snatchers and beat them before handing them over to police. Police have shifted the outlaws and minor girl sitting on the tank of motorcycle of the mobile snatchers to Shah Qabool police station for further investigation.
APP/vak/
Recent Stories
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDU, PIPS organize orientation program for newly elected senators5 minutes ago
-
Brother, sister set record by obtaining top positions in multiple disciplines in GCU5 minutes ago
-
VC SAU proposes foundation to boost agricultural development in Sindh5 minutes ago
-
No compromise on illegal commercialisation: FDA5 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation announces zero-tolerance policy for water theft15 minutes ago
-
Govt Degree College Margalla Campus renovation, upgrade finished with enhanced facilities15 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests no new tax on business community for success of Tajir Dost Scheme15 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting15 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted youngster, reunites with parents15 minutes ago
-
Former Governor KP calls on CM KP, discusses socio-economic issues25 minutes ago
-
2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution25 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Press Club to organize Mango party on June 825 minutes ago