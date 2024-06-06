Mobile snatchers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two mobile snatchers riding a motorbike fell on the ground were caught up by people standing alongside the road.

Later, the mobile snatchers were handed over to police.

According to details, the incident was reported in the vicinity of Shah Qabool police station area where two street criminals after snatching a mobile phone from a citizen in Shuba Chowk fell on the road from their bike.

People standing on the road rushed towards the mobile snatchers and beat them before handing them over to police. Police have shifted the outlaws and minor girl sitting on the tank of motorcycle of the mobile snatchers to Shah Qabool police station for further investigation.

