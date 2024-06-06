Open Menu

Mobile Snatchers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Mobile snatchers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two mobile snatchers riding a motorbike fell on the ground were caught up by people standing alongside the road.

Later, the mobile snatchers were handed over to police.

According to details, the incident was reported in the vicinity of Shah Qabool police station area where two street criminals after snatching a mobile phone from a citizen in Shuba Chowk fell on the road from their bike.

People standing on the road rushed towards the mobile snatchers and beat them before handing them over to police. Police have shifted the outlaws and minor girl sitting on the tank of motorcycle of the mobile snatchers to Shah Qabool police station for further investigation.

APP/vak/

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Road Tank Criminals From

Recent Stories

realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

40 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

2 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

3 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

3 hours ago
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

3 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

8 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan