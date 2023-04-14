UrduPoint.com

Mobile Squad Constituted To Save Passengers From Overcharging During Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Mobile squad constituted to save passengers from overcharging during Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha, Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Rashid Ali has constituted special mobile squads to save passengers from illegal increases in fares during the Eid days.

According to the district administration spokesman, mobile squads will be deployed in different areas and will be responsible for enforcing the fixed fare on all private vehicles in their area.

Apart from this, a control room has also been set up in the office of Secretary RTA ahead of Eid.

He said that the citizens could contact the control room number 051-927011 regarding any complaints of overcharging or overloading.

He added that the duty rostrum of the control room had been issued, according to which the control room will be operational from 9:00 am to 05:00 pm from April 18 to 21.

Similarly, the newly formed squads have been assigned their respective areas where they and their staff will be on duty from 9:00 am to 08:00 pm.

