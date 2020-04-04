Mobile squad visits city for creating corona awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A mobile squad of Deputy Commissioner Office visited the city on Saturday for creating awareness among people about corona virus pandemic.

In-charge corona crisis management cell Muhammad Sadiq supervised the mobile squad, who paraded on various city road and intersections including Zila Council Chowk, Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk, Station Chowk, Agri University Road, etc.

and distributed face-masks and informative pamphlets among people.

The squad also persuaded people to use sanitizer and wash their hands with soap repeatedly in a day besides remaining inside their houses as preventive measures are the only treatment of corona still.