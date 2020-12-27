Mobile stalls set up in city for wheat flour sale on cheap rates

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration and Sindh Food department on Sunday set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad and Rural talukas to provide flour on discounted rates.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district food controller Niaz Hussain Arejo in coordination with Flour Mills Association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Hali Road, Risala Road, Tando Haider, board office Chowk Latifabad, Nasim Nagar and Tando Jam to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government.

The 10-kilograms bag of wheat flour was available at the rate of Rs 418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities.

The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.