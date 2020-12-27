UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Stalls Set Up In City For Wheat Flour Sale On Cheap Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Mobile stalls set up in city for wheat flour sale on cheap rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration and Sindh Food department on Sunday set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad and Rural talukas to provide flour on discounted rates.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district food controller Niaz Hussain Arejo in coordination with Flour Mills Association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Hali Road, Risala Road, Tando Haider, board office Chowk Latifabad, Nasim Nagar and Tando Jam to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government.

The 10-kilograms bag of wheat flour was available at the rate of Rs 418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities.

The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Road Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Tando Jam Sunday Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

11 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

2 hours ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

3 hours ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.