Mobile Subscribers Contributed Rs 13 Miln To PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

Mobile subscribers contributed Rs 13 miln to PM's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Mobile subscribers have contributed about Rs 13 million to Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund through SMS campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Mobile subscribers have contributed about Rs 13 million to Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund through SMS campaign.

An official of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that to increase public awareness about 'Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020', 142.08 million SMS messages have been sent to subscribers urging them to donate to this noble cause.

To raise awareness about Coronavirus, PTA directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to send awareness messages to subscribers across Pakistan.

As many as 1028.5 million coronavirus awareness messages have so far been sent since March,19 2020 in urdu, English and regional languages to mobile users across the country.

More than 0.58 million cautionary messages have so far been sent to travelers and persons suspected of coming into contact with coronavirus since March,19 2020. Furthermore, Corona Awareness Ring Back Tones (RBTs) have been activated on 79.

4% , 131.7 million of total subscribers' mobile devices.

PTA has also contributed to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund. Chairman, Members of the Authority and officers had donated their two days salary while lower grade employees have contributed one day salary towards the Fund.

PTA is supporting e-education and Distance Learning programs in support of Federal Ministry of Education and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In this regard, PTA is working jointly with HEC to facilitate and promote online education. Meetings are also being held between PTA, HEC and mobile operators for launch of Taleemi Bundle to facilitate students for distance learning and online classes.

To raise awareness regarding TeleSchool - Pakistan's first education channel for students a joint project of Pakistan Television Ltd and the Ministry of Education, 93.15 million SMS messages have been sent.

