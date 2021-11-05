UrduPoint.com

Mobile Sugar Sale Points Operational To Facilitate Masses: DC

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Mobile sugar sale points operational to facilitate masses: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that mobile sugar sale points have been made operational in the district to facilitate masses and to discourage profiteers and stockers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that mobile sugar sale points have been made operational in the district to facilitate masses and to discourage profiteers and stockers.

During his visit to different markets of Kabirwala to check sale of sugar Friday, he said that a zero tolerance policy was being followed against profiteers and hoarders. He directed the price control magistrates to ensure availability of sugar at Rs 90 per kilogram and go strict against violators.

He said that mobile sugar sale points have been made functional to discourage profiteering and hoarding.

He said that not only FIRs were being registered against violators but their shops were also being sealed.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Jahania Amina Ehsan sealed a departmental store after recovering extra stock of sugar during a raid. She also issued warning to many other shopkeepers to avoid violating government instructions regarding stock limit and price of sugar.

The price control magistrates have conducted 441 raids across the district during the current month and got registered eleven FIRs against violators and imposed fine worth Rs 100,000 on them.

Related Topics

Mobile Fine Visit Sale Price Kabirwala Market Government

Recent Stories

Recovering Czech leader to tap opposition leader a ..

Recovering Czech leader to tap opposition leader as PM

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

3 minutes ago
 Sufficient wheat stock available, no supply issue: ..

Sufficient wheat stock available, no supply issue: Fakhar Imam

3 minutes ago
 China Lodges Protest to US Over Exaggerating 'Chin ..

China Lodges Protest to US Over Exaggerating 'Chinese Threat' - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Sufferings of Kashmiris continue even 74 years aft ..

Sufferings of Kashmiris continue even 74 years after Jammu Massacre

3 minutes ago
 PHA authorities directed to replace plants damaged ..

PHA authorities directed to replace plants damaged in protests

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.