Mobile sugar sale points operational to facilitate masses: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that mobile sugar sale points have been made operational in the district to facilitate masses and to discourage profiteers and stockers.

During his visit to different markets of Kabirwala to check sale of sugar Friday, he said that a zero tolerance policy was being followed against profiteers and hoarders. He directed the price control magistrates to ensure availability of sugar at Rs 90 per kilogram and go strict against violators.

He said that not only FIRs were being registered against violators but their shops were also being sealed.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Jahania Amina Ehsan sealed a departmental store after recovering extra stock of sugar during a raid. She also issued warning to many other shopkeepers to avoid violating government instructions regarding stock limit and price of sugar.

The price control magistrates have conducted 441 raids across the district during the current month and got registered eleven FIRs against violators and imposed fine worth Rs 100,000 on them.