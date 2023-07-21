Mobile 'thief' killed after torture

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Some people killed a person alleging that he had stolen a mobile-phone here at Midh Ranjha area, Chak Miana, situation in Midh Ranjha Police Station precincts, on Friday.

Police said some influential persons including Amir, Sajjad and others killed Farman Ali of Miana locality after beating him with sticks and ax on the charge of cell-phone theft.

District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran took action on the incident and directed the police concerned to arrest the culprits at the earliest.