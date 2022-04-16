Mobile tower blown up in Kohlu

A mobile tower was blown up by unknown miscreants in Balochistan's Kohlu district on Saturday evening

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :A mobile tower was blown up by unknown miscreants in Balochistan's Kohlu district on Saturday evening.

According to Levies sources, the miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) near the mobile tower. However, no human loss was reported in the explosion.

The Levies personnel reached the spot. Investigation into the incident was underway.