Mobile Tower Blown Up In Kohlu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 09:54 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :A mobile tower was blown up by unknown miscreants in Balochistan's Kohlu district on Saturday evening.

According to Levies sources, the miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) near the mobile tower. However, no human loss was reported in the explosion.

The Levies personnel reached the spot. Investigation into the incident was underway.

