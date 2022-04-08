UrduPoint.com

Mobile Utility Store Service Launched In Orakzai

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ORAKZAI. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to extend relief to residents in the holy month of Ramazan by providing food items to them at subsidized rates.

As part of such efforts, the district administration in collaboration with Utility Store Corporation has launched a mobile utility service in different areas of the district to provide subsidized commodities to people at their doorstep.

The mobile van or truck would be providing items in presence of the officials of the district administration and the police personnel.

Orakzai Scouts and Tall Scouts will be providing internet service to the staff of the Utility Store in these areas where the truck of the mobile utility Store will provide groceries to maintain online record.

According to the schedule issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, the first consignment of trucks from Mobile Utility Store arrived on Friday in these areas to supply food items to Kalaya, Zira and surrounding areas.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai has thanked Provincial Head of the Utility Stores Mehtab Banuri and Commandant Orakzai and Tall Scouts officers for providing service to mobile utility stores in Orakzai district.

He urged people to take full advantage of the service of this mobile utility store.

In addition, he directed the concerned Tehsildars to make announcements before the arrival of trucks of utility stores at the locations selected for mobile utility stores so that maximum could take benefit from the service during the holy month of Ramadan.

