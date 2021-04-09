Mobile utility stores to facilitate citizens in remote areas: Umer Lodhi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director Umer Lodhi on Friday said that USC would expand its 'grocery store services' on wheels during the holy month of Ramzan in efforts to facilitate citizens living in remote areas.

Talking to ptv news, he said USC grocery store would ensure quality, affordable and fresh products for rural community during the month, adding, our main motive is to ensure that our consumers feel safe and comfortable while shopping on their door steps.

" All the items from the Ramzan relief package will be available in the wheel stores", he added.

He said on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan USC would provide necessary food items to people at their door steps.

He further explained that more than 4000 country-wide Utility Stores would also ensure the uninterrupted and subsidized supply of essential items during the whole month.

Rural public would be informed about the arrival of the Mobile Utility Store through loudspeakers and mosques, he added.

He said that at all outlets of USC and mobile van handlers would keep all necessary Covid-19 precautionary measures while selling the grocery items to protect the staff as well as the consumers from the deadly virus.

MD Lodhi claimed that a sufficient stock of sugar, wheat, flour, rice, ghee, and pulses was available with the corporation and on receiving complaints of shortage of such items, strict action will be taken to resolve the problems immediately.

He added that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) announced a Ramazan package, reducing prices of sugar, flour, pulses, baisan and branded products, which would be implemented from April 10 (tomorrow).