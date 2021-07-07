UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Vaccination Centre Set Up At Clock Tower Chowk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Mobile vaccination centre set up at Clock Tower Chowk

FAISALABAD, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A mobile vaccination centre has been set up at Clock Tower Chowk to vaccinate traders.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the camp and observed the vaccination process in the mobile center.

The DC said that traders, shopkeepers and buyers were being inoculated at the centre.

He said that mobile camps were being set up in addition to vaccination centers to facilitate the people. He asked the citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent COVID-19.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Focal Person Dr Junaid,Incharge District Control Room Muhammad Sadiq and representatives of trade associationswere also present on the occasion.

