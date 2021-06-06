UrduPoint.com
Mobile Vaccination For Industrial Workers Begins

Sun 06th June 2021

Mobile vaccination for industrial workers begins

SIALKOT, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-:mobile vaccination for local industrial workers has been launched here on Sunday.

In this regard, a prestigious and simple ceremony was organized in Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, DHO Dr Afzal Bhili and people from various walks of life attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that going to the doorsteps of workers and vaccinating them against corona would send a message to the whole world that the industry of Sialkot was corona free.

He thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Asad Umar, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and local officials of district health authority.

