Mobile Vehicle Registration Centres becoming popular among citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Mobile Vehicle Registration Centres have gained popularity among the public due to que-free and hazardless operation mechanism designed by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Talking to APP here on Monday Director Excise and Taxation Bilal Azam said that mobile vehicle registration service has gained popularity and citizens are using the service for paying the tokens, taxes and for registration and transfers.He said mobile van centres are operating from Monday to Friday at various busy and popular spots of the city.

Giving the schedule of the mobile van service, Bilal said that vans would be available at F-9 park on Monday, Kachnar Park I-8 on Tuesday, Rose and Jasmine Garden on Wednesday, Trail-3 on Thursday and at Shalimar Ground on Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

He said that citizens are becoming aware of the new service due to which work load of mobile service has increased. He said those visitors who are unable to visit the excise office can avail the services at designated spots.

