Mobile veterinary hospitals continue activities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 26 mobile veterinary hospitals have been made activities for providing medical care to 3.2 million cattle in rural areas of the Gujranwala division.

According to official sources, the government has given a special target to mobile veterinary hospitals to visit 52 to 60 villages daily for giving necessary vaccine to cattle to save them from diseases during the rainy season in the division's districts,including Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.