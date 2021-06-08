Mobile voters' registration campaign started in rural areas of Gwadar: Rasool Bakhsh

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Gwadar, Rasool Bakhsh on Tuesday said the Election Commission and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have launched registration of voters through mobile unit in remote rural areas of Gwadar.

He said in the first phase, computerized identity cards would be made.

Commissioner Gwadar said young women from all such rural areas of Gwadar were also being provided the facility of voter registration on the doorstep of their homes.

He said the facility of mobile unit has been made conditional on registration of at least 20 persons.

The official said Election Commission and NADRA's were committed to provide basic right to vote to every youth before the next election in all the blocks where the registered vote of all women is less than 10 percent.

Those areas have been specially included in our priorities, he said adding, the number of registered voters in Gwadar district is 131,307.

Registration of new voters would significantly increase the turnout in the next general elections, he concluded.