Mobile Water Testing Laboratory Inaugurated

Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

SWAT, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) ::Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem Khan here Thursday inaugurated mobile water testing laboratory for Swat, Shangla and Buner.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provincial government was prioritizing projects that would provide quality healthcare to people living in remote and backward areas.

He said that lab would help timely assessing the quality of water through modern equipment and machinery.

The quality of water could be assessed on the spot through a mobile lab in accordance with principles set by World Health Organization, he added.

It may be recalled that earlier samples of drinking water were sent to Saidu Sharif for quality assessment. The mobile lab would not only diagnose water quality on a scientific basis and also save time and money.

More Stories From Pakistan

