FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A mobile X-Ray machine has been donated to Children's hospital by the Patient Welfare Society, here on Tuesday.

The machine was handed over to Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar.

FCCI former President Chaudhry Nawaz, President Patient Welfare Society Chaudhry Sarfraz Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Habib Buttar lauded the efforts of the society and said that mobile X-Ray machine will help for taking X-Rays of children at their beds in the hospital.

He said that Children's hospital has been equipped with all the latest medical facilities for the treatment of children suffering from complicated diseases.