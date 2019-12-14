Mobilink Bank kicks off 5th Islamabad Expo to showcase local businesses

Mobilink Bank Saturday kicked off the fifth Islamabad Expo at Pak China Friendship Center in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce to showcase local businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):Mobilink Bank Saturday kicked off the fifth Islamabad Expo at Pak China Friendship Center in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce to showcase local businesses.

Mobilink Bank CEO Ghazanfar Azzam while inaugurating the expo said he was very impressed with the level of participation in the event by local businesses particularly displays by women entrepreneurs.

The products included embroidered garments, gems, jewelry, handicrafts and other household items, a press release said.

He added that Mobilink Bank had set up stalls to promote digital payment solutions, savings and loans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"Mobilink Bank looks forward to partnering with local trade associations particularly women chamber of commerce to work with them in order to promote local economy by providing them with appropriate financial solutions," the CEO Mobilink Bank said.