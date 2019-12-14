UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobilink Bank Kicks Off 5th Islamabad Expo To Showcase Local Businesses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:08 PM

Mobilink Bank kicks off 5th Islamabad Expo to showcase local businesses

Mobilink Bank Saturday kicked off the fifth Islamabad Expo at Pak China Friendship Center in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce to showcase local businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):Mobilink Bank Saturday kicked off the fifth Islamabad Expo at Pak China Friendship Center in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce to showcase local businesses.

Mobilink Bank CEO Ghazanfar Azzam while inaugurating the expo said he was very impressed with the level of participation in the event by local businesses particularly displays by women entrepreneurs.

The products included embroidered garments, gems, jewelry, handicrafts and other household items, a press release said.

He added that Mobilink Bank had set up stalls to promote digital payment solutions, savings and loans for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"Mobilink Bank looks forward to partnering with local trade associations particularly women chamber of commerce to work with them in order to promote local economy by providing them with appropriate financial solutions," the CEO Mobilink Bank said.

Related Topics

Islamabad China Jewelry Bank Mobilink Chamber Women Commerce Event

Recent Stories

COAS meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Army Says 18 Houthi Rebels Killed Near Saad ..

22 minutes ago

GB education department announced winter vacation ..

22 minutes ago

About 3,000 People Rally in Stockholm Against Mass ..

50 minutes ago

Coutinho hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Werder Brem ..

50 minutes ago

Rioters Attack Peaceful Protesters in Central Beir ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.