ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Thursday said that mobs would not be allowed to influence state affairs by creating instability in the country.

While addressing a press conference, he said that the minds of youngsters were being polluted with negativity. He said the youth was getting the message that unconstitutional demands could be made by using pressure tactics.

He said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan had not obtained a medical report and did not fulfil the legal requirements for lodging the first investigative report (FIR).

He said Imran Khan was putting the economy and foreign policy of the country at the stake.

He said that provinces were empowered with the 18th amendment of the constitution and the same constitution ensured the protection of the Federal Capital.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had never crossed the red line and avoided the confrontation due to the party's sincerity with the country.