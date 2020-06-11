UrduPoint.com
MoCC Bans Single-use Plastic Bags To Protect Environment Amid Provinces

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:45 PM

MoCC bans single-use plastic bags to protect environment amid provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has banned single-use plastic bags to protect the environment including human beings, wildlife and marine life from serious damage due to plastic contamination at air, water and ground levels alongwith the provinces to reduce the pollution.

According to Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, the Government of Pakistan approved Ban on (Manufacturing, Import, Sale, Purchase, Storage, and Usage) Polythene Bags Regulations.

MoCC has introduced alternate bags made of cotton, jute, and other permissible materials. Ministry also initiated an awareness campaign in coordination with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the hazards of polythene bags, and their alternatives.

The provincial governments were being encouraged to follow a similar strategy. In this regard, the Sindh Government had enacted legislation to combat plastic pollutions, and the Government of Punjab is in the process of finalizing its legislation.

The remaining provinces/regions, including AJK and GB, are also working on discouraging the use of plastic products.

The key problem with plastics was that a major portion of their production comprises disposable packaging items or durable products that were discarded permanently within one year of their manufacturing, such as single-use plastic bags, styrene coffee cups, mineral water or soft drink PET bottles, children toys, toothbrushes, etc.

This fast disposal rate and durability was the main reason for plastic pollution, which by one or other means results in landfill and plastics patches in the oceans. Plastic products had hazardous effects on the oceans, wildlife, human life, and overall environment.

