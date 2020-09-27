MoCC committed for 'Clean Green Pakistan'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change is committed for 'Clean Green Pakistan' as various campaigns launched to clean the environment in several districts including Federal capital.

According to a senior official of the Ministry, he said Clean and Green Pakistan initiative would also work on ailing societal issues such as proper sanitization, solid waste and liquid disposal management and safe drinking water.

Adding that he said institutions such as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) was already working on a number of projects related to crisis management and environmental changes.

Their focus was to bring rural communities together and train them to conserve natural resources and at the same time working on providing equal opportunities for women he said.

Their ongoing project includes a group of women from rural areas building and repairing houses affected by floods he added.

\778