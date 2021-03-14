UrduPoint.com
MoCC Completes Red Book Data Survey Of Markhor Species In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

MoCC completes Red Book Data survey of Markhor species in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change has finalised its survey in Balochistan, held under 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation' project, to compile country's first Red Data Book of wildlife species particularly the endangered Markhor species and other wild ungulates.

"Pakistan is rich in mammalian diversity with around 195 species and subspecies being reported in the country," an official of the Ministry told APP.

He added that the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) aimed to develop National Red Data Book for the mammal under the project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) which was upscale of green Pakistan programme. The project spanned over four years from 2019 to 2023, he added.

In the first phase, the official said survey teams have conducted survey to record distribution and population estimation of ungulates in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan.

"The survey has been conducted for population estimation of ungulates species in the Balochistan from 5th to 20th January, 2021," the official said.

Replying to a query, he said four teams were made where each team was consisting of three experts for the survey of Suleiman markhor, chiltan wild goat, Afghan urial, Sindh Ibex and Indian Chinkara deer in Hingol, Chiltan and Ziarat National Parks and Shahnoorani game reserve.

