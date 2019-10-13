MoCC director chemicals selected member CRC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Climate Change director chemicals Dr Zaigham Abbas has been selected Member of Chemical Review Committee of Rotterdam Convention (CRC) from Asia Pacific Region.

Talking to APP, Dr Zaigham said he has been selected for a period till 30 April 2022 during the 15 Meeting of CRC at Rome Italy on 10 October 2019.

While extending his gratitude, he said, "It is honour for me as well as for Pakistan. I am proud to be a Pakistani. Long live Pakistan."/395