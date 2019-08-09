MoCC distributes over a million green bags in ICT: Zartaj Gul

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said the Ministry of Climate Change has distributed over one million green bags in the federal capital to acquaint the people with alternatives of polythene bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said the Ministry of Climate Change has distributed over one million green bags in the Federal capital to acquaint the people with alternatives of polythene bags.

The state minister in her tweet said: "My ministry has distributed over one million green bags in Islamabad in recent weeks. The whole project is sponsored.

" She said that the entire project, mainly the alternative bags provided by the ministry after proclaiming ban on polythene bags, had been sponsored by private entities.

Zartaj said: "We could not reach every home to provide a green bag as it was a mammoth task." She said the people were being encouraged to make cotton bags bythemselves or buy some from the market and be a part of this greenenvironment friendly initiative.